Sabal Trust CO Sells 851 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.98. 70,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

