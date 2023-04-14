Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,549 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

