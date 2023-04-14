Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

