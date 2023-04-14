Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,351.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,764 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

