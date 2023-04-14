Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $177.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

