Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVO opened at $167.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day moving average is $130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

