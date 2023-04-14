Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 206,974 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 347,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.97 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.