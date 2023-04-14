Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,618,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

