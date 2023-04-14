Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,295 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

