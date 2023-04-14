Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of BA opened at $200.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.31. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

