Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.30 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $260.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average of $241.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

