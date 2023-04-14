Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

