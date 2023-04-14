Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

