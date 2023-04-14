Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

SNPHY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.35. 1,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

