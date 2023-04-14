Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,600. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.