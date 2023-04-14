Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $52.68. 2,197,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

