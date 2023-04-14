Schubert & Co Has $36,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schubert & Co trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.