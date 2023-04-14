Schubert & Co Has $36,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schubert & Co trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.