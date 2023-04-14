Schubert & Co Sells 199 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schubert & Co lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in General Mills by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

NYSE GIS opened at $86.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

