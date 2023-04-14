Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

