Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.50 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.60-$7.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.14. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

