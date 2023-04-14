Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Science Applications International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.