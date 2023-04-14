Scotiabank Raises PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Price Target to $82.00

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $84.13.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 2.51%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,584 shares of company stock worth $1,967,907. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 251.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

