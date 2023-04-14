Scotiabank Upgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NTR stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

