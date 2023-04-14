Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $75.11 million and $1.64 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00312319 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,523,590.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

