Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 1%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Approximately 82,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 117,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 million, a P/E ratio of 520.00 and a beta of -0.52.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

