Service Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.25. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

