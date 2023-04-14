ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lowered by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $22.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.21. The stock had a trading volume of 904,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $522.10.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.72.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.