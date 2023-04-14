SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 666,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 450,896 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 12,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $45,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,456,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $111,792. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SES AI during the second quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in SES AI during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

