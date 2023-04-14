Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

