Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of STRNY stock remained flat at $36.00 during trading on Friday. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.06) to GBX 2,825 ($34.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.62) to GBX 3,400 ($42.11) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,968.33.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

