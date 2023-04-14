SFG Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

