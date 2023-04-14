SFG Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $319.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

