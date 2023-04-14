SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCG stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $588.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.