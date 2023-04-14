SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $319,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFA stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

