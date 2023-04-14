SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $215,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

