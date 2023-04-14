ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Up 1,134.9% in March

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 1,134.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 6.3 %
SHASF stock traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,692. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
