ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Up 1,134.9% in March

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 1,134.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 6.3 %

SHASF stock traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,692. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. It focuses its operation in the Atrush block project located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company was founded on October 3, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.