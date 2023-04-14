Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Trimmed by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

