Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

