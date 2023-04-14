Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Shell by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

