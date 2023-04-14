Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.91

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $15.23. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 119,723 shares changing hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

