Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Rises By 1,780.0%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,780.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Andrea Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of ANDR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,013. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Andrea Electronics
