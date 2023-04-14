Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Rises By 1,780.0%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,780.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Andrea Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ANDR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,013. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

