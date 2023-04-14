Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Grows By 900.0%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Basanite stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

