Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Rises By 525.0%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BioSyent Stock Up 0.9 %

BIOYF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

