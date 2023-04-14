Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Drops By 90.1%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 323,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.