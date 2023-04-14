Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Decreases By 82.2%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

CHEOY traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 1,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cochlear Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

