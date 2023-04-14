Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rises By 1,525.0%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 1,525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of DNKEY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 42,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

