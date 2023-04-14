Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Decreases By 72.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHCNI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,797. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54.

