Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Decreases By 91.7%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,325. Environmental Tectonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate.

