Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Declines By 91.3%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($197.83) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.39. 163,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $98.47.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading

