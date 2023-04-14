Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Rises By 800.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAIN remained flat at $22.40 during trading hours on Friday. 2,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.